Cold Spring - Sandra Lee "Sandy" (nee Fessler) Deinlein, 67, of Cold Spring, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. She was a LPN with St. Elizabeth Hospital in Covington, Kentucky. Sandy was a lifelong member at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cold Spring where she was a Eucharistic Minister. She was preceded in death by her daughter Heather Deinlein, mother, Blanche "De Dee" (nee Hausfeld) Fessler and sister, Linda Heinlein. Sandy is survived by her beloved husband, Charles A. "Chuck" Deinlein, devoted children, Scott (Courtney) Deinlein, Amy (Aaron) Taylor, Joeylynn (Paul) Lee, Maribeth Deinlein, loving grandchildren, Carlie, Madison, Cierra, Dakota, Ethan, Carson, father, Gilbert "Gil" Fessler, brother-in-law, Cliff Heinlein, nephew and niece, Chris Heinlein and Stephanie (Kris) Rachford. Visitation at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home (Ft. Thomas), 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., on Tuesday (August 25) from 9:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church (Cold Spring), 4011 Alexandria Pike, at 11:30 a.m. with Msgr. Gerald Reinersman officiating. Due to Covid 19, guests are required to wear masks and abide by social distancing regulations. Burial will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery in Ft. Thomas. Memorials may be made to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 S. Loop Rd., Edgewood, Kentucky 41017. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
AUG
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-5500
