Services
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-2241
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Lee Jones


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Sandra Lee Jones Obituary
Sandra Lee Jones, 63, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 in Taylor Mill, KY. She was a registered nurse and a member of the Assembly of God. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents: Fred and Marguerite Suelter.

She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years: Robert M. Jones. Sandy is also survived by her sons: Joshua and Nathaniel Jones; sister: Brenda (John) Chase; brother: Fred Suelter and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY.

Memorials are suggested to National Multiple Sclerosis Society C/O Nationalmssociety.org
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from July 14 to July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now