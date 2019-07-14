|
Sandra Lee Jones, 63, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 in Taylor Mill, KY. She was a registered nurse and a member of the Assembly of God. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents: Fred and Marguerite Suelter.
She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years: Robert M. Jones. Sandy is also survived by her sons: Joshua and Nathaniel Jones; sister: Brenda (John) Chase; brother: Fred Suelter and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY.
Memorials are suggested to National Multiple Sclerosis Society C/O Nationalmssociety.org
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from July 14 to July 15, 2019