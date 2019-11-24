|
Sandra Lou Akins
Lutz - Sandra "Sandy" Lou Akins (nee Pottinger), beloved wife of Donald Akins, and loving mother of Tammy (Chad) Cassidy, Timothy (Jamie) Bode, and Tina Smith passed away peacefully at her home in Lutz, Florida on November 22, 2019. She was the loving grandmother of Mykayla (Mike) Kroeger, Alyssa Cassidy, Jason Cassidy, Connor Cassidy, Tyler Bode, Jaden Bode, Tiana Gorrasi, Caitlyn Poehner, Courtney Poehner, and Carley Poehner. Sandy was the sister of Richard (Ingrid), Faye, Susan (Donald), and Alice (Michael), and preceded in death by sister Patsy and brother Bobby (Juanita). She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Per Sandy's wishes, there will be no funeral services, and as her children and grandchildren were the light of her life, family asks that memorials be made to the St. Jude Children's Fund.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019