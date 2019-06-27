|
Sandra Marie Saunders
Maineville - Sandra Marie (nee Dowaliby) Saunders of Maineville formerly of Salem, New Hampshire. Beloved wife of Bruce Saunders. Loving mother of Eric P. (Jennifer) Michaud. Proud grandmother of Eric S. Michaud. Dear step mother of Bruce W. (Rebecca) Saunders, Jr., Kevin D. (Lauren) Saunders, and Cynthia (Michael) Quinones. Step grandmother of Megan, Madison, Elizabeth & Nathan Saunders, Graham & Sage Saunders, and Anabelle & Sylvie Quinones. Devoted daughter of the late Edward & Josephine Sollomi Dowaliby. Cherished sister of Carmen (Joe) Abdulla. Dear aunt of Kim (Wayne) Morel and Heather Douglas & Cedric Motley. Great auntie to five great nieces and nephews. Sandy is survived by her dear close cousins, Jackie, Johnny, Ellen, Mary Anne, and Joe, many other family members and dear friends. Passed away June 23, 2019 at the age of 68. Family and friends will be received from 10-11 AM on Saturday, June 29 at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 129 N Riverside Ave, Loveland, OH 45140, where services will be held at 11 AM. Donations in memory of Sandy may be directed to . www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 27, 2019