Sandra P. Vickers
Sandra P. Vickers

Cincinnati, OH - Sandra transitioned from this life September 23, 2020. She is survived by the love of her life, Leroy Vickers, M.D.; her daughter Lee Melanie Vickers; her mother, Juanita Page (Durham, NC); her sister, Daphne Diane Page-Aaron (Durham, NC); her brothers, Burly Randolph, Jr and Carlos Jan Page, M.D. (Durham, NC and Baltimore, MD, respectively); In addition, her brother-in-law(s), Dr. John Vickers (Mary), Lovell Vickers, Reverend Talmadge Vickers (Odessa), Frank Vickers (Doris), Larry Vickers (Venetia) and Sister-In-law(s) Dr. Leila L. Vickers, Johnnie Ruth Ransaw, Laura Vickers, and a host of nieces and nephews; and Tawny, the family cat. Sandra dedicated her life to helping others through her work as an Educator and in Deeds through her many contributions in life to uplift those around her. Family will receive guests for Visitation (public) Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 12:30 PM until time of Funeral Service (private) 1:30 PM at Spring Grove Funeral Home (4389 Spring Grove Ave. 45223) www.springgrove.org Social Distancing will be monitored and enforced.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
