Covington, KY - 75, passed away January 23, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Williamstown. She enjoyed spending time with her family and will be truly missed. She is survived by her husband Kenneth Quinn; children Michael (Carrie) Quinn, Mark (Beth) Quinn and Kristin (Michael) Sedgebeer; grandchildren Aidan, Clayton, Connor, Alyssa and Summit; sister Jane McTheny; many extended family members and friends. Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Quinn family. Please leave online condolences at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
