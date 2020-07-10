1/
Sandra Schubert
Sandra Schubert

Florence - Sandra G. Schubert, 50, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at her residence. Sandra was a loving mom and grandma. She was preceded in death by her mother, Wilma Schubert. Survivors include her son, Dakota Devenny; father, Martin Schubert; significant other, Tony Lee; brother, Jim Schubert; sister, Emily Schubert; step-brothers, Josh and Brian Johnson and 2 grandchildren, Kotalynn and Kotalee. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services will be held at a later date. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
