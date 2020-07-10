Sandra Schubert
Florence - Sandra G. Schubert, 50, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at her residence. Sandra was a loving mom and grandma. She was preceded in death by her mother, Wilma Schubert. Survivors include her son, Dakota Devenny; father, Martin Schubert; significant other, Tony Lee; brother, Jim Schubert; sister, Emily Schubert; step-brothers, Josh and Brian Johnson and 2 grandchildren, Kotalynn and Kotalee. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services will be held at a later date. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com
