Sandra Sue Biddle
Cincinnati - Sandra Sue Biddle, 69, of Cincinnati, OH, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2019. Sandy was born on May 21, 1950 in Cincinnati, OH, to proud parents, Ray and Reese (nee Hines) Fair.
Sandy is survived by her sister; Diane (Bill) Newman, nephew, Billy (Megan) Newman, niece, Kim Wilcox, grand-nieces and grand-nephews; Mackenzie, Noah, Jake, Adalyn and Lincoln, many extended relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband Harry Biddle, in 2006.
When Sandy was not spending time with her family, she could be found enjoying a book, movie or music. She also had a passion for traveling the globe.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 2PM until 3PM when services will begin, at the Spring Grove Funeral Home (4389 Spring Grove Ave, 45223). Sandy will be laid to rest next to her husband of 34 years, Harry, at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the or the , Online condolences can be left at www.SpringGrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 10, 2019