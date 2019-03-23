Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
3711 Tibbatts Street
Covington, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
3711 Tibbatts Street
Covington, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandy Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandy Hughes


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Sandy Hughes Obituary
Sandy Hughes

Latonia - 71 of Latonia, KY passed away March 19, 2019. A Visitation will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 3711 Tibbatts St., Covington, KY 41015 on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 10 am until time of Funeral Service at 12pm. Burial immediately following in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Contributions suggested to Floral Hills Funeral Home to help cover the cost of the funeral. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave online condolences.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now