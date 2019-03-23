|
|
Sandy Hughes
Latonia - 71 of Latonia, KY passed away March 19, 2019. A Visitation will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 3711 Tibbatts St., Covington, KY 41015 on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 10 am until time of Funeral Service at 12pm. Burial immediately following in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Contributions suggested to Floral Hills Funeral Home to help cover the cost of the funeral. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave online condolences.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019