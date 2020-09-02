1/1
Sandy Merrill (aka The Whirling Girl), beloved wife of Ed Merrill. Loving mother of Chris (Katie) Schaefer, Roger (Kim) Schaefer, Mattie Schaefer, Tony (Bobby) Merrill, and Andrew (Colleen) Merrill. Loving sister of John Schaeffer. Devoted grandmother of Julian, Ferris, August and Maisie Merrill, Georgia, Byrdie, Finn, Lucy, and Eleanor Schaefer. Also survived by her many family and friends. Passed away peacefully with family by her side on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 67 years of age. Celebration of life at Woodland Mound Park at the Weston shelter on FRIDAY September 4th from 5:00 - 7:00 pm. Memorials may be made to the Center for Addiction Treatment (CAT House).




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
