Independence - Sandy Norton (nee Fitzwater), 73 of Independence, KY passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Sandy is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Bob Norton; Sons, Doug (Becky) Norton of Alexandra, KY & Bryan (Kim) Norton of Edgewood, KY; Six grandchildren, Travis, Tanner, Jacob, Connor, Charlee and River; Sister, Evelyn Fitzwater; Niece, Laura Bohlinger & a Great Niece, Emily Bohlinger; Nephew, Rick Bohlinger. A Visitation will take place on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 11 am UNTIL 1 pm. DUE TO COVID-19, THE FAMILY ASKS THAT EVERYONE WEAR A MASK & THE SERVICE WILL BE PRIVATE FOR THE IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
