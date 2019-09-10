|
Sanford L. Weinstein
Cincinnati - Weinstein, Sanford L., age 76, passed away peacefully Sept. 7, 2019, beloved husband of Deborah Leher Weinstein, devoted father of Michael (Jennifer) Weinstein & Joshua Weinstein (Fiance Rachel Soares), dear brother of Leonard (Beverly) Weinstein, loving grandfather of Aaron, Olivia & Ethan Weinstein. Graveside services Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2:45 P.M. at Love Bros. Cemetery, 1619 Rosemont Ave., Cinti, OH 45205. Friends may call on the family following the interment at the residence of Leonard & Beverly Weinstein. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Isaac M. Wise Temple or the Jewish Community Center would be appreciated. Weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 10, 2019