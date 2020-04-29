|
|
Sara Elizabeth Ross Knowles
Burlington - Sara Elizabeth Ross Knowles of Burlington, KY, walked into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on April 27, 2020 at the age of 32. Sara loved life, family, friends and had a real passion for helping others. She gave love without hesitation or condition. She is survived by her loving mother, Teresa (Gene) Simpson and father, Jerry (Jackie) Ross. Sara also leaves behind her bothers, Joshua (Tiffani) Ross, Gene (Jennifer) Simpson, sister, Hannah Simpson, nephews, Ramona and Salem Ross and Rownan Simpson along with her grandparents, Wilma Ross, Joan Rodriguez and Stan and Elaine Simpson. Sara was preceded in death by her husband Curtis Knowles in 2018. A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of her family. The service will be streamed live on YouTube at https://youtu.be/6Fv0Qq_Qixkon Friday, May 1, 2020 at 5:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Salvation Army, Maui Hawaii (Lahaina Lighthouse Corp., 131 Shaw Street, Lahaina, Maui 96761). You may participate in our "Hugs from Home" program by leaving condolences at https://www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com/obituary/sara-elizabeth-ross-knowles/
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020