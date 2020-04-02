Resources
Sara Frances Jaeger


1933 - 2020
Springdale - The beloved Sara Frances Jaeger of Springdale, Ohio - Age 86, survived by her husband Elmer Anthony Jaeger, mother of Ronald Edward & Phyllis Suzanne Jaeger, Kenneth Michael & Madonna Sue Jaeger, Timothy Bryan & Alyssa Ann Jaeger, David Alexander & Marigen Catacutan Jaeger, passed away on Thursday, March 12th, 2020. She was born in Yatesville, Kentucky in Mason County on Nov. 17, 1933. She was the daughter of James Edgar & Birdie Carter Riffe who had 7 children together. She was married to Elmer Anthony Jaeger on October 8th, 1955 in Cincinnati, Ohio at the Church of the Holy Name. During her retirement, Sara aka "Frances" enjoyed 10 grandchildren, loved traveling and saw the world with her husband. She frequented Hawaii, Australia, Florida, Las Vegas, Europe, China, Israel, Jordan, and many other tourist destinations. She loved cooking, sewing, gardening, and taking care of her home. She was a sweet and kind hearted soul who will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
