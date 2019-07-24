|
Sara Hall
Newport - Sara Taylor Hall, 26, of Newport, KY passed away at home on July 21, 2019. She was a student at Empire Beauty School. She was preceded in death by her Grandfather, John Stamper Jr. She is survived by her parents, Rodney Hall and Billie Jo (Kevin) Freeman. Paternal Grandparents; Hubert and Naomi Hall. Maternal Grandmother; Darlene Stamper. Sister; Brittany (Ryan Eisner) Hall. Niece; Harlee Eisner. Along with her Aunts; Amanda (Jason) Mersch, Sharon (Raymond) Haight, Sharon Horstman, Angel Stamper and Eliza Stamper. Uncles; Joshua Stamper and Jimmy Horstman. Along with numerous cousins. Visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 11am-1pm. Service will begin at 1pm. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 24, 2019