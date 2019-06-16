Services
Thompson, Hall & Jordan Funeral Home - Forest Park
11400 Winton Rd
Forest Park, OH 45240
(513) 742-3600
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethel Baptist Church
2712 Alms Pl
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel Baptist Church
2712 Alms Pl
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sara Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sara Jones


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Sara Jones Obituary
Sara Jones

Cincinnati - Sara Lou Jones was born December 18, 1925 in Union Springs, Alabama to Clifton Jones, Sr. and Pinkie Hawkins. Sara was called to rest on Monday, June 11, 2019. Her parents, her son; Jack Marvin Jones, Sr. and her grandson; Jack Marvin Jones, Jr. all precede her in death.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, June 19, at 10:00am at Bethel Baptist Church located at 2712 Alms Pl, Cincinnati, Ohio 45206 followed by the funeral services at 11:00am. Interment will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery following the service. Final arrangements entrusted to Thompson, Hall & Jordan Funeral Home.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thompson, Hall & Jordan Funeral Home - Forest Park
Download Now