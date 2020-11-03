Sara Lila Anderson



Cincinnati - Sara Lila Anderson was born to Iva Ann Green and John Green on November 27, 1929 in Cincinnati, OH. Sara married the love of her life Robert Lee Anderson on October 14, 1950. They were married for 51 years. Sara worked at Bethesda Scarlet Oaks Nursing Home and retired after 25 years of service. Sara was a faithful member of the Eastern Stars for many years. Sara is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Anderson; nephew, William Green, who she guided through life; brothers, John and Ralph; sisters, Margaret and Loretta. Sara is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and many friends.









