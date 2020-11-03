1/1
Sara Lila Anderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sara Lila Anderson

Cincinnati - Sara Lila Anderson was born to Iva Ann Green and John Green on November 27, 1929 in Cincinnati, OH. Sara married the love of her life Robert Lee Anderson on October 14, 1950. They were married for 51 years. Sara worked at Bethesda Scarlet Oaks Nursing Home and retired after 25 years of service. Sara was a faithful member of the Eastern Stars for many years. Sara is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Anderson; nephew, William Green, who she guided through life; brothers, John and Ralph; sisters, Margaret and Loretta. Sara is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and many friends.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved