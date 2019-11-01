|
Sara Meineke
Florence - Sara Renee Meineke, 32, of Florence, KY passed away at her home on October 28, 2019. She walked through life with passion and kindness, remembered by many as a joyful friend, loyal sister, wonderful daughter, beloved wife and doting mother. Daughter of Todd and Elaine Meineke, she was married to John Shields whom she has been with for 12 years and wed in 2015. The couple were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Elsie Irene and Zayley Grace, whom she adored so. Sara was born on October 12, 1987, in Edgewood KY and grew up in Villa Hills with her older sister, Jessica Barron and younger brother, Matt Meineke. She attended St. Joseph Elementary and St. Henry District High School, where she was a friend of many. Sara also attended the University of Dayton where she received an academic and full ride scholarship as a volleyball athlete. She worked for E.G.C. Construction of Newport KY as an IT Manager and Human Resources Manager. Daughter-in-law of Kathy and Sherman Shields, sister-in-law to Natalie Shields, Kenny Barron and Lia Meineke, she was the auntie "Sara Bear" for nieces Addy and Peyton Barron, and Mia Meineke. Sara's aunts and uncles are Janet (Buff) Fritz, late Pam (Henry) Steinmetz, Mel (Francine) Meineke, Mellisa (Les) McCoy, late Ted Meineke, Stosh (Denise) Meineke, and Stacie Meineke. A special mention to the Hilda (late Clete) Neikamp family and the Niemeyer family of New Bremen, OH whom Sara also shared family relations with. Mass of Christian Burial is on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM in St. Joseph Church, 2470 Lorraine Court, Crescent Springs, KY. A celebration of her life will follow the Mass at Madonna Manors, 2344 Amsterdam Rd, Villa Hills, KY 41017. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested for educational funds for Elsie and Zayley Shields made payable to American Enterprise Investment Services (with "Shields 529" written on MEMO line in lower left) Attn: Mr. Thomas Reitzes, 740 Centre View Blvd., 5th Floor, Crestview Hills, KY 41017. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 1 to Nov. 8, 2019