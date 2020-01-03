|
|
Sara Porter
Cincinnati - Sara W. Porter (nee Warwick) beloved wife of the late John E. Porter, loving mother of John E. (Janet) Porter, Jr., Robert W. (Stasia) Porter and Mary E. (Thomas) Hottinger, dear grandmother of 4 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at age 98. A memorial service will be Wednesday January 8, 2020 at 2PM in the chapel at Llanfair Retirement Community1701 Llanfair Ave. (45224). Family will greet friends from 1:30 until time of service. If desired memorial contributions may be made to the , Ohio Division, 5555 Frantz Rd., Dublin, OH 43017. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020