Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Resources
More Obituaries for Sara Porter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sara Porter

Add a Memory
Sara Porter Obituary
Sara Porter

Cincinnati - Sara W. Porter (nee Warwick) beloved wife of the late John E. Porter, loving mother of John E. (Janet) Porter, Jr., Robert W. (Stasia) Porter and Mary E. (Thomas) Hottinger, dear grandmother of 4 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at age 98. A memorial service will be Wednesday January 8, 2020 at 2PM in the chapel at Llanfair Retirement Community1701 Llanfair Ave. (45224). Family will greet friends from 1:30 until time of service. If desired memorial contributions may be made to the , Ohio Division, 5555 Frantz Rd., Dublin, OH 43017. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -