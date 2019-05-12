Services
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
(937) 833-2423
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Brookville, OH
Sarah A. Perry Obituary
Sarah A. Perry

Brookville, OH - Age 86, of Brookville, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Perry; siblings, Stella Howell and Charles Chipman. Sarah loved to garden and watch her children and grandchildren play sports. She was also a member of First United Methodist Church, Brookville. Survived by her children, Gayla (Patrick Beireis) Jones, Landen (Kathy) Perry, Jill (Joel) Ryan, and James (Gina) Perry; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Hope Elliott, Laura Hopper, Russell Chipman, and Dennis Chipman; special friends, Peggy Perrine, and Nancy Jackson. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wed., May 15 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thurs., May 16 at First United Methodist Church, Brookville. Friends will have a chance to visit with the family from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. before services at the church. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 12, 2019
