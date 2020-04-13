|
Sarah Ann (Farrand) Butler
Lebanon - Sarah Ann (Farrand) Butler. Beloved wife of the late Norman Butler. Devoted mother of Lori (John) Durham, Teri (Pete) Curran, and the late Rob (Jeannie) Butler. Grandmother of Samantha, Jeremy, Nikki, Allison, Rachel, and Abby. Predeceased by Russell. Survived by several other family members. She passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at age 85. Private funeral services will be held at Second Prairie Creek Cemetery (Terre Haute, IN). Donations can be made to nightsoundsradio.org or Cincinnati Children's Hospital. Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) assisting the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020