Sarah Davis
California - Sarah Joyce Davis (nee Glover), age 80, of California, KY passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Hospice of Hope, Maysville, KY. She was born to parents, John and Betty (nee Payne) Glover in Cincinnati, OH on February 26, 1939. Sarah was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Church based in California, KY. Sarah was a business owner, professional administrator at Procter & Gamble, a member of the Red Hat Society, and very active in politics including serving as Vice Chair of the Campbell County Republican Party. Sarah was a loving mother and grandmother who is survived by her husband of 60 years, Jim Davis; her children: Laura (Mark) Schmidt, Greg (Lori) Davis, Beth (Brent) Sparks, Joe (Angie) Davis, Mike (Angie) Davis; brothers, Ken Glover and Tom (Linda) Glover; grandchildren: Tanner (Lindsay), Olivia (Calvin), Heath, Libbie, Abigail, Logan, Ethan, Luke, Owen, Lily, Eli, and Lynden. Preceded in death by her parents and six siblings. Visitation will be held at Alexandria Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 30th from 4pm-8pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring, KY on Wednesday, July 31st at 10am. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Cold Spring, KY. Memorials are suggested to: , 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 or Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Dr, Maysville, KY 41056. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 28, 2019