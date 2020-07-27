Sarah Elizabeth Wilkinson



Cincinnati - Sarah Elizabeth Wilkinson, of Cincinnati, OH, died at the age of 49 on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Sarah had many friends who loved her for her wit, her intellect, and her compassion. A graduate of Northwestern University and Xavier University, Sarah taught Art History and English at Walnut Hills High School. She was predeceased by her father, Randolph N. Wilkinson, III. Sarah is survived by her loving mother, Penny Wilkinson, her step-father, Richard Boehning, her sister Katie Wilkinson Heekin (Shane) and their children Colin, Luke and Ryan Heekin, her brother Brad Wilkinson (Valerie) and their children Andrea, MacKenzie, and Leah Wilkinson, her aunt Linda Summer Stahl, her cousin Jim Stahl (Michele) and their children Cameron and Riley Stahl, her aunt Jane Wilkinson Spicer and her daughter Jenny Sams, her uncle Bill Summer and cousins Billy (Dom) and Stephen (Angela) Summer and her close friend Brian Sweeney. Sarah donated her body to medical science at the University of Cincinnati Medical School. Her favorite charity was WVXU public radio. Due to the pandemic a memorial service will be planned for a later date.









