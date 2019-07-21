Services
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew Church
552 Main St.
Milford, OH
Milford - Sarah Margaret (nee White) Gramse special friend of Joyce "Vandy" Roa; loving sister of Elizabeth Wilk, Mary Jaspers, Theresa Kandall, Martha McGuire and Nancy Piper; dear aunt of several nieces and nephews, including Shannon Chrapkoski. She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin J. and Madeline (nee Callahan) White; and a sister, Madeline Miller. Sarah taught Juniors and Seniors at Wheaton North High School in Wheaton, Illinois, having instructed in the arts of Home Economics. Sarah taught for 35 years. Passed away Wednesday July 3, 2019. Age 79. Residence Milford. Celebration of Life Memorial Mass will be held 10 AM Saturday July 27th at St Andrew Church, 552 Main St., Milford, OH. Evans Funeral Home is serving the family. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 21, 2019
