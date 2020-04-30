Sarah Helen Lipscomb West
Independence, KY - Sarah Helen Lipscomb West, age 96, of Independence, KY, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY. Helen was retired from the U.S. Postal Service and was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Independence, KY. She was also a member of the Eastern Star and formerly held many positions including Past Matron of Bradford Star #493, Charter member of Queen Esther Court #21, past Guardian of Job's Daughters #8, and past Grand Guardian of KY-Job's Daughters. She loved the Christmas season and especially spending time with her family. Her husband, Robert X. West, sister Mable Wermuth, and nephew, Greg Wermuth preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra West Seymour (Don); grandchildren, Debbie Coomer (Steve) and Mark Huesman (Kara); great grandchildren, Alec Huesman (Kelsey), Tate Huesman, and Jacob Huesman, Kyle Coomer, Chase Coomer, Troy Coomer, Ashley Zimmer, Donald T. Seymour, and Chloe Seymour; and great great grandson, Hudson Huesman. Under the current restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Helen's services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Independence Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church,5228 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051 or Gallatin Community Church, P.O. Box 542, Warsaw, KY 41095. Interment will be at Independence Cemetery. For those unable to attend, you may view the Life Tribute Video or share an online condolence or memory for Helen's family by visiting www.chambersandgrubbs.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.
