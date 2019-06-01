|
|
Sarah Herald
Highland Heights - Sarah Herald 77, of Highland Heights, Ky, she passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Michigan to Woodrow and Gemima (Turner) Raleigh on August 9th, 2019. Sarah taught school for many years, at Dora Cummins, 4th St. Elementary and Mildred Deen. She was a member of the New Macedonia Regular Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children, Slayrean (Ollie) Herald, Thoren (Diana) Herald and Darlene Herald. Brothers Wayne (Janis) Raleigh and J.M. Raleigh. Sister, Carol (Bill) Turner. 5 Grandchildren and 14 Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Clyde Herald 1993 and her brothers Dunk Raleigh and Charles Raleigh.
A visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home in Alexandria on Sunday June 2nd, 2019 from 1pm ~ 5pm. A funeral service will be held on Monday June 3rd, 2019 at 11am at the New Macedonia Regular Baptist Church 1143 Central Avenue, Newport, KY 41071.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 1, 2019