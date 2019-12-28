|
Sarah Kathryn Herrick
Florence - Sarah Kathryn Herrick, 90, of Florence, Kentucky passed away on December 26, 2019, at Boone Spring Health Care. Kathryn was born on June 1, 1929, in Covington, Kentucky to the late Robert and Kathryn (Deremo) Herrick. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Robert O. Herrick, Jr., Hardin Herrick, William Herrick, Raymond L. Herrick, Betty Foster, and Dorothy Herrick. Kathryn is survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Kathryn graduated from Lloyd High School in Erlanger, KY. She was retired from a long career at Cincinnati Gas & Electric Company where she worked in the billing department. She was an avid reader of romance novels and a dedicated Cincinnati Reds fan, traveling on several road trips with the Rosie Reds. Kathryn was a charter member of the Erlanger Church of Christ where she taught Sunday school and served as a musician for worship services. Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 31, 2019, from 9am to 10am with funeral services to follow at Linnemann Funeral Homes, 30 Commonwealth Ave, Erlanger, KY 41018. Burial will be at Highlands Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Erlanger Church of Christ, 458 Graves Avenue, Erlanger, KY 41018. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019