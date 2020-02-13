|
|
Sarah Long
Burlington - Sarah Marie Long, 38, of Burlington, KY passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice Facility in Edgewood, KY. Sarah was a loving mother, daughter, sister, niece, aunt, and friend, and she will be dearly missed. Her survivors include: her loving parents: David and Helen Long, her beloved children: Jason Tyler Anderson, James Herschel Anderson, and Shelby Marie Anderson, her dear brothers: David Long, Robert Long, Jason (Senja) Long, Michael (Cheri) Long, and Donald (Lauren) Long, and numerous loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousin, and friends. A visitation will be held for Sarah on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 10am until 1pm at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. A service will be held following the visitation at 1pm at the Funeral Home. Burial will be immediately following the service at Burlington Cemetery in Burlington, KY. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial donations to be made to Linnemann Funeral Home to help offset unexpected funeral cost. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020