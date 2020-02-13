Services
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
1940 Burlington Pike
Burlington, KY 41005
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
1940 Burlington Pike
Burlington, KY 41005
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
1940 Burlington Pike
Burlington, KY 41005
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Burlington Cemetery
Burlington, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Long

Add a Memory
Sarah Long Obituary
Sarah Long

Burlington - Sarah Marie Long, 38, of Burlington, KY passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice Facility in Edgewood, KY. Sarah was a loving mother, daughter, sister, niece, aunt, and friend, and she will be dearly missed. Her survivors include: her loving parents: David and Helen Long, her beloved children: Jason Tyler Anderson, James Herschel Anderson, and Shelby Marie Anderson, her dear brothers: David Long, Robert Long, Jason (Senja) Long, Michael (Cheri) Long, and Donald (Lauren) Long, and numerous loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousin, and friends. A visitation will be held for Sarah on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 10am until 1pm at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. A service will be held following the visitation at 1pm at the Funeral Home. Burial will be immediately following the service at Burlington Cemetery in Burlington, KY. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial donations to be made to Linnemann Funeral Home to help offset unexpected funeral cost. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -