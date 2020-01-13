|
|
Saundra Barker
Milford - Saundra Rose Barker, nee Calvert, wife of the late Ronald Barker, beloved mother of John Birchfield, Sharon (Wes) Hausman and Kevin Birchfield, loving grandmother of John II, Stephanie, Bennett and Carmen, great-grandmother of Cameron, Carrie, Julian, Laina and Olivia, dear sister of Clark and Steve Calvert. Passed away on January 11, 2020 at the age of 77 years. Visitation will be held at Evans Funeral Home, Milford, on Saturday, January 18th from 10 AM until time of funeral services beginning at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Gardens. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020