Union - Sayde M. Davis, age 96 of Union, KY passed away June 10, 2020. Sayde was born in Wales on January 20, 1924 to Johnny Williams and Eleanor Broad Williams. She is preceded in death by her husband Francis "Frank" Davis in 2014. Sayde is survived by daughter Leslie Beagle (Jerry), brother Tony Williams, sister Dilys Morgan, granddaughter Shannon Barth, and great granddaughter Haley Barth. She was a member of Florence United Methodist Church in Florence, KY and was an avid reader and loved to crochet. She was also a veteran of the British Navy. A Memorial Visitation will be from 4 - 6 PM on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301, Attn: Gift Processing. Online condolences may be left for the family at:

www.stithfuneralhomes.com






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
