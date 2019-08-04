|
|
Scott L. Lange
Anderson Twp. - Scott L. Lange, 73, passed away peacefully on August 1 at -East. Scott was born in Chicago and grew up in Winnetka, Illinois. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, where he majored in radio, television and film. Scott served in the U.S. Army from August 1968 to August 1971, spending a year in Vietnam. After his service ended, Scott produced audiovisual materials for the American National Red Cross and AT&T in Washington, DC. AT&T transferred him to its Cincinnati office in 1982. Four years later, Scott decided he was on the wrong side of the microphone and established his own business as a free-lance announcer and narrator, voicing commercials and non-broadcast materials for local and national clients including Kroger, Tire Discounters, Procter & Gamble. His talent and diligence paid off, and he became one of the most successful voice talents in the market. Associates remember Scott for his humor, professionalism, extensive repertoire of character voices, and encyclopedic knowledge of Hollywood movies. Scott is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda; a son, Stephen, of Seattle; sisters Adrienne (Richard) Baach of Fort Wayne, IN, and Madeleine Fern of Northbrook, IL; as well as nieces, nephews, and their families. Scott chose to bequeath his body to the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , Hospice of Cincinnati.org, or Save the Animals Foundation, www.staf.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 4, 2019