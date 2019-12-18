Services
Burlington - Scott L. Wood, 62 years of age, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 after a long battle with lung cancer. Scott leaves behind his beloved wife Marci Wood; daughters, Skye Million (Larry) and Amber Gibson; sons, Scott "Woodie" Wood II. (Christi) and Aaron Wood (Nicole); and step daughter, Amy Whitaker (Tommy). He also leaves behind his dear sisters, Janet Murphy (John) and Kaye Burnep (Joe); and his brother, Chester Wood (Mary). Scott was the proud grandfather of 14 grandchildren and uncle to many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Charles "Ray" and Thelma Wood. Scott enjoyed crafts, auctions, hunting and fishing. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 10 am until the time of Service at 12 pm at STITH FUNERAL HOME 2988 PHYLLIS COURT, HEBRON, KY 41048. Burial will immediately follow at Riverside Cemetery, Falmouth, KY. Memorials are suggested to Stith Funeral Home to help the family with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
