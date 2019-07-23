Services
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
American Legion Charles Faust Post #281
1601 Front St
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
More Obituaries for Scott Harvey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Michael Harvey


1968 - 2019
Scott Michael Harvey Obituary
Scott Michael Harvey

West Chester - Scott Michael Harvey, passed away at the VA Hospital in Cleveland, OH on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, after battling a long illness at the age of 50. Scott was a longtime resident of West Chester, OH before moving to Cuyahoga Falls. Scott is survived by his father Michael Harvey (Jeanine), mother Susan Wagner (David Sablosky); fiancé, Mary Ury; children Nicholas and Caroline Harvey; siblings Phillip Woodard, Mark Harvey (Michelle Ramirez), John Woodard (Amy), Amanda Lang (Michael), Melissa Foraker (Matthew), and Jessica Galloway (James); six nieces and nephews and one great-niece. Scott served his country in the 160 Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne), fighting bravely in Operation Just Cause in Panama and later in Operation Desert Storm in Iraq. Scott will always be remembered for being a loving son, father, brother, and friend. Scott loved Ohio State football, golfing, and spending time with his family, whom he treasured. A Memorial service for Scott will take place Friday, July 26, 2019, from 2:00-5:00 PM at The American Legion Hall Charles Faust Post #281, 1601 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, with military honors. Memorial donations may be made to the Cincinnati VA Medical Center Fisher House Foundation. To view the tribute video, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 23, 2019
