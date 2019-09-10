Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
2409 Dixie Hwy.
Ft. Mitchell, KY
Cincinnati - Scott A. Runge. Passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the age of 43. Scott was preceded in death by his father, Daniel "Butch" Runge. He is survived by his mother, Pat Runge (nee Talbert) and his daughter, Stella Runge. Also survived by many other aunts, uncles and cousins. Scott graduated from Beechwood High School and attended Northern Kentucky University. His career included several sales positions, including owning a Xerox distributorship, Benchmark Solutions, with his dad. His favorite thing to do was spending time with his daughter, Stella and finding fun things to do on their weekends together, especially at the pool. Stella was the love of Scott's life. He loved the outdoors. Particularly spending time on the farm in Owenton with his dad hunting for deer and wild turkey. Visitation Thursday, September 12th from 9:00 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at Blessed Sacrament Church, 2409 Dixie Hwy. Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017. In lieu of flowers, sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to, The Prospect House, 682 Hawthorne Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45205. Online condolences at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 10, 2019
