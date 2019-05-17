Services
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-7844
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Scott Turner Obituary
Scott Turner

Walton - Scott Eugene Turner, 48, of Walton, KY passed away on May 15, 2019. He was employed with Post Glover Resistors. He was born to Walter and Emilda Turner. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter and his son, Scott Turner II. He is survived by his wife, Julia Turner. Son; John Bird. Daughters; Nichole Bird, Paisley Turner and Jacklynn Turner. Brothers; Walter Turner III and Thomas Turner. Sister; Jessica (Zack) Streine. Visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 1pm-4pm. Service will begin at 4pm. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 17, 2019
