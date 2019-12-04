|
Scott W. Leder
Scott W. Leder loving father of Wil and Abby Leder, beloved son of Wil and Pat Leder (nee Patrick) dear brother of Lori (Ken) Kuhn & Geoff (Shellie) Leder, caring uncle of Alex, Kristi, Merrie, Gus & Eddie. Died Nov. 30, 2019. Age 49 years. Resident of Newtown. Friends may visit T. P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington on Sun. Dec 8, 2019 from 3-5 PM. Memorials to Matthew 25: Ministries or NAMI Southwest Ohio.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019