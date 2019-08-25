Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lakeside Presbyterian Church
Lakeside Park, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Lakeside Presbyterian Church
Lakeside Park, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sean Peak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sean Michael Peak

Add a Memory
Sean Michael Peak Obituary
Sean Michael Peak

Florence - Sean Michael Peak, 32, of Florence, KY, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 19, 2019 in Florida. He served with honor in the United States Marine Corps achieving the rank of Corporal. As a Marine, he fought in Iraq and Afghanistan as an Infantry Mortarman. He had a love for all sports that he shared with his two boys. Currently, Sean worked at ADM Wild Flavors and was going to college to get his Accounting degree. Sean is survived by his loving wife, Robyn Anne (nee: Backus) Peak and sons, Carson Daniel and Connor Alan Peak. He also leaves behind his parents, Bruce and Diana Peak, sisters, Sara Renee and Angela Nicole Peak, along with numerous family, friends, and his Marine Corps Brothers. Sean was preceded in death by his brother, Lance Corporal Adam Daniel Peak, killed in action in Afghanistan, 2010. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Lakeside Presbyterian Church in Lakeside Park, KY. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10:00am at Lakeside Presbyterian Church. Burial will be held at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Taylor Mill for family and close friends with Military Honors to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund (www.fallenheroesfund.org). Online condolences can be left at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 25 to Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now