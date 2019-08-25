|
Sean Michael Peak
Florence - Sean Michael Peak, 32, of Florence, KY, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 19, 2019 in Florida. He served with honor in the United States Marine Corps achieving the rank of Corporal. As a Marine, he fought in Iraq and Afghanistan as an Infantry Mortarman. He had a love for all sports that he shared with his two boys. Currently, Sean worked at ADM Wild Flavors and was going to college to get his Accounting degree. Sean is survived by his loving wife, Robyn Anne (nee: Backus) Peak and sons, Carson Daniel and Connor Alan Peak. He also leaves behind his parents, Bruce and Diana Peak, sisters, Sara Renee and Angela Nicole Peak, along with numerous family, friends, and his Marine Corps Brothers. Sean was preceded in death by his brother, Lance Corporal Adam Daniel Peak, killed in action in Afghanistan, 2010. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Lakeside Presbyterian Church in Lakeside Park, KY. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10:00am at Lakeside Presbyterian Church. Burial will be held at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Taylor Mill for family and close friends with Military Honors to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund (www.fallenheroesfund.org). Online condolences can be left at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 25 to Sept. 5, 2019