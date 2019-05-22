|
Sean Miller
Covington - Sean E. Miller. Passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at the age of 40 years. Sean is survived by his wife, Holly C. Miller; children, Brooke and Jason Miller and step-son, Christian Moore; parents, Donna Miller and the late Richard Miller; sister, Heather DePremio; in-laws, Sheila and Anthony Cunningham. Visitation Saturday, May 25th, from 10:00 am until time of service, 12:00 pm at Middendorf Funeral Home 3312 Madison Pk. Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Interment Barbourville Cemetery, Barbourville, KY. Sympathy may be expressed by a Memorial contribution to the . Online condolences at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 22, 2019