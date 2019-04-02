|
Seldon Hoskins
California - Seldon Hoskins 89, of California, KY, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019. Seldon was a retired machinist for OPW. He was preceded in death by his wife Wanda Hoskins (nee Stidham). He is survived by two daughters, Deborah (Randy) Begley and Terry (Jim) Krift; sister, Dorothy Campbell; six brothers, Dayton Hoskins, Harley Hoskins, Leon Hoskins, Dean Hoskins, Clarence "CB" Hoskins, and Denver Hoskins; grandchildren, Kristal (Dan) Davis, Brian (Renee) Hickman and Ashley (Robert) Meece; great- grandson, Noah Davis. Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thursday, April 4 at the Alexandria Funeral Home. Funeral Service 1:00 PM Friday, April 5, at the Alexandria Funeral Home. Interment in Mount Gilead Cemetery, Carthage, KY. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 2, 2019