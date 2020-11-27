Selena Hitchcock
Selena Hitchcock, age 85, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Selena was born on May 1, 1935 in Charlottesville, Va. Her family moved to Cincinnati when she was 11. Selena worked for many years as a nurse at Cincinnati General Hospital. She worked at the P. W. Lewis Center until retirement. Selena enjoyed line dancing, gardening, cuddling her beloved puppy, Princess. Selena was a long-standing member of New Prospect Baptist Church. Selena is survived by her husband - Willie Hitchcock; children - Tyrone, Nathaniel, Anita, Vincent; sisters - Celeste, Cynthia; a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be loved and missed by family and friends. Selena will be laid to rest on December 2, 2020. Viewing at 10:00am; service at 11:00am, will be at New Prospect Baptist Church.
1580 Summit Rd. Condolences online at Prestoncharlesfuneralhome.com
Donations in honor of Selena may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association