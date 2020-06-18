Selene (Sally) Dragan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Selene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Selene (Sally) Dragan

New York City - Selene (nee Neal) Dragan, 100, departed this life on June 15, 2020, at her daughter's residence in New York City.

She is survived by her children, Carla (Chauncey) Olinger, and Gregory Dragan; sister, LaVerne (Peggy) Bayer, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl E. Dragan.

Selene was loved and cherished by all who knew her.

Memorials may be made to: Hospice Visiting Nurse Service of New York, 220 E. 42nd Street, 7th floor, New York, NY 10017.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 18 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved