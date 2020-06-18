Selene (Sally) Dragan



New York City - Selene (nee Neal) Dragan, 100, departed this life on June 15, 2020, at her daughter's residence in New York City.



She is survived by her children, Carla (Chauncey) Olinger, and Gregory Dragan; sister, LaVerne (Peggy) Bayer, and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl E. Dragan.



Selene was loved and cherished by all who knew her.



Memorials may be made to: Hospice Visiting Nurse Service of New York, 220 E. 42nd Street, 7th floor, New York, NY 10017.









