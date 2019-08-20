|
Selma Mae Feistner Kaltenbach
Louisville, KY - Selma Mae Feistner Kaltenbach, age 96, was born Christmas Day 1922 in Dayton, Kentucky. Her parents were Albert and Elenora Feistner. She died in Louisville on August 17, 2019.
Selma grew up during the Great Depression. Her mother, Elenora, died when she was 17. In 1940, she graduated from Newport High School. Her future husband, Don Kaltenbach, was a member of her high school class.
Don served in the World War II Battle of the Bulge. While in the service, Don and Selma began writing. Shortly after Don completed his military service, in January of 1947, they married.
They had three sons, Ken, Kurt, and Tim. Ken was born in 1949, Kurt in 1952, and Tim in 1955. In 1952, they moved from Newport to Ft. Thomas, Kentucky.
As a Mom, Selma taught her children the values of education, work, frugality, and trying your best whatever the task. She loved music and often sang while working in her home. She liked to cook. She was devoted to her husband. Their marriage lasted 70 years. Don died in 2017.
In addition to taking care of her husband and children, Selma worked as a full-time secretary at Highlands High School. Her other jobs included working as a secretary for St. John's Congregational Church in Newport and for Proctor and Gamble in Cincinnati.
In addition to Don, Selma was preceded in death by her parents, her son Kurt, and her sister Betty. She is survived by her children and their wives, Ken and Christina Kaltenbach of Louisville, Kentucky, and Tim and Margaret Kaltenbach of Paducah, Kentucky, her grandchildren, Claire Kaltenbach O'Brien and her husband Pat, Mark Kaltenbach and his wife Dr. Melissa Gadsden Kaltenbach, Robert Kaltenbach, Mellisa Larkin and her husband Todd, Joseph Blandford, Mathew Blandford and his wife Rhonda, and great grandchildren, Catherine Clay O'Brien, Sydney Larkin, Zachary Larkin, Grace Larkin, Andrew Larkin, Leena Sullivan, and Nia Sullivan. She will be buried in Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, Kentucky after graveside services on August 21 at 10 a.m.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 20, 2019