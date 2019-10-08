|
Shahana Nelson
Highland Heights - Shahana Michelle Nelson - January 14th, 1979 ~ October 5th, 2019 returned to our heavenly father on Saturday October 5th, 2019.
She will be dearly missed by her daughters Kaylee and Kassidy, her parents Rod and Shelly Nelson, her brother Matt (Tessa)Nelson and her nieces and nephew. Her fiancé Jeff Puckett and his family. Her maternal grandfather Herb Smith, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Shahana was beautiful, funny, and loyal. She loved books, music and TV with no commercials. Our families will miss her dearly.
A memorial service will be held at Cooper Funeral Home in Alexandria, KY on Friday October 11th, 2019 from 4-7pm, with services beginning at 7pm.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019