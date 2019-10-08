Services
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-7844
Resources
More Obituaries for Shahana Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shahana Nelson

Add a Memory
Shahana Nelson Obituary
Shahana Nelson

Highland Heights - Shahana Michelle Nelson - January 14th, 1979 ~ October 5th, 2019 returned to our heavenly father on Saturday October 5th, 2019.

She will be dearly missed by her daughters Kaylee and Kassidy, her parents Rod and Shelly Nelson, her brother Matt (Tessa)Nelson and her nieces and nephew. Her fiancé Jeff Puckett and his family. Her maternal grandfather Herb Smith, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Shahana was beautiful, funny, and loyal. She loved books, music and TV with no commercials. Our families will miss her dearly.

A memorial service will be held at Cooper Funeral Home in Alexandria, KY on Friday October 11th, 2019 from 4-7pm, with services beginning at 7pm.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shahana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now