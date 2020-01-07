Services
Shahanna Reitter

Shahanna Reitter Obituary
Shahanna Reitter

Butler - Shahanna M. Reitter (41) passed away on January 6, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood. Shahanna was born on December 20, 1978 in Pendleton County, daughter of Pam Graziani Colvin and the late Albert Colvin.

Shahanna was a graduate of the Southern New Hampshire University. In addition to her mother, survivors include her husband Ricky Reitter.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 12-2pm at the Peoples Funeral Home-Butler. Funeral service will follow at 2pm also at the funeral home. Shahanna's final resting place will be in the Riverside Cemetery in Falmouth. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to SAAP- Stray Animal Adoption Program at 58 Martha Layne Collins Blvd, Cold Spring, KY 41076.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
