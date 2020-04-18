|
Shane Michael Boyers
Independence - Shane Michael Boyers (23) of Independence, Ky passed away peacefully on April the 12th in Ft Thomas, Ky. Shane is survived by his father Richard Boyers Sr, and his mother Tressa Boyers. His brothers Branden Day, Sean Carpenter, Richard (Megan) Boyers Jr, Jacob Boyers and his sister Hopelynn Boyers. His Grandparents Arthur Carpenter and Patricia Chandler and many more loved ones. Shane was preceeded in death by his grandmother Carol Boyers, uncles Teddy Boyers, William Boyers and aunt Savannah Walker. Shane was amazing son, brother, family member and friend. He touched the hearts and lives of everyone who knew him. He had a smile that was like a ray of light that could brighten anyone's day, he had the most contagious laugh, the longest eyelashes and the cutest dimples that got every girl's attention. Shane was a true fighter, he fought to live everyday to the fullest. Throughout Shane's life, he became a life teacher too many. He taught unconditional love, how to be stronger than the tallest oak tree, how to smile through the toughest days, communicate without words, and how the touch of one's hand can give comfort. Shane had many passions in life. One of his favorite Passions was for music. He loved all different types of music and anything musical. A song that hes loved since a small child is by Robin Lacey called "Wendy's Waltz". He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, being outdoors, motorcycles, bubbles, Mario Brothers, loud sounds, pretty nurses, getting lots of attention and seeing people smile. His "happy place" was being at Bill and Betsey Scheben Care Center, spending everyday hanging out with the loving staff and his cool friends. He was dearly loved and admired through the years by his advocate Rhonda Carrara. Shane is now in heaven in the arms of god and his great grandfather Fred Schwankhaus. In light of COVID-19 restrictions, private funeral services will be at the convenience of the family. Celebration of Shane's Life will be at a later date for family and friends. Memorial are suggested to the The Bill and Betsy Scheben Care Center, 31 Spiral Drive, Florence, KY 41042. Special condolences and memories may be sent to www.dmefuneral.com. DOBBLING, MUEHLENKAMP-ERSCHELL FUNERAL HOME caring for Shane and his family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020