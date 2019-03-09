Services
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Crescent Springs - 22 of Crescent Springs, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019. He was a 2014 graduate of Holmes High School and worked in sales and marketing for JM Roofing. Shane was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother Gerri Ward. He is survived by his mother Pamela Benge; father Michael (Jessie) Ruccio; maternal grandmother Debra McVey; maternal grandfather Charles Benge; siblings Justin Phillips, James Smith, Kaleb Smith, Jacob Smith, Carly Dorsey, Jade Ruccio, Paulina Ruccio and Amelia Ruccio. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 11am until time of Funeral Service at 1pm. Burial will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave online condolences.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019
