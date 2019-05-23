|
Sharon Barton
Villa Hills - Villa Hills - Sharon "Sherry" Barton (nee: Schweinefus), 76, of Villa Hills passed away Monday at home surrounded by her family. Born January 1, 1943 at St. Elizabeth's Covington, KY Sherry was a 1961 Villa Madonna graduate. She was married to Bruce Barton of Lombard, IL in May 1963. In 1980 she was the co-owner with her husband of The Mail Room in Crescent Springs and Ft. Thomas KY, establishing the first full service Office Center in Northern KY in the early 1980's. After retiring she became active as Queen Mum of a local Red Hat group, enjoyed time with her VMA Alumni group as well as her bunko family. She enjoyed traveling and gardening and watching her grand kids and great grandkids grow. Survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Bruce Barton, daughters and best friends, Barbara "Brandi" Barton and Michele "Shelly" (Patrick) Crowley, loving sons Bruce Jr. "BJ" (Tamara) Barton and Steven (Traci) Barton. Grandchildren Amanda Palmer, Grant Hogan, Sean Crowley, Alexandra Barton, Claire and Jack Barton. Great Grandchildren Alexander and Adrian Palmer. Visitation Linnemann Funeral Home 30 Commonwealth Ave. Erlanger, KY 41018 Friday, May 24th from 4-8 pm. Mass of Christian Burial at St Joseph Church Saturday at 11 am, burial immediately following at Mother of God Cemetery Latonia, KY. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial donation to Villa Madonna Academy or Cancer Society. Online condolences can be left at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 23, 2019