1/1
Sharon Brooks Valdez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Brooks Valdez

Dayton, Kentucky - Sharon Brooks Valdez 60, of Dayton, KY passed away peacefully on October 24, 2020. Sherry was a 1977 graduate of Dayton High School. After high school she worked in the banking industry. She loved to travel and went on cruises, trips to the beach and to Hawaii twice. She was an avid sports fan and loved her Reds, Bengals and Bearcats. She met and married the love of her life Ernie Valdez in 2001. She moved to El Paso Texas and lived there until Ernie's death in May of this year. She was a loving wife, daughter, sister and aunt. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her husband Ernie Valdez. Her parents Charles and Julia Brooks. Brothers Charlie and Ernie Brooks. Sister in Law Pat Brooks and nephew Tim Brooks. She is survived by her brothers Vern (Micha) Brooks of Dayton, KY and Rick (Tina) Brooks of Falmouth. Also survived by nieces Tracie Amato,Vinessa Morford, Sherry Clifton, Stacy Brooks, and nephews Tom, Ernie, Rick and Ryan Brooks. Visitation will be Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 12:30 - 1:30 pm at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, Kentucky with the service to follow at 1:30 pm. Guests are encouraged to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines. Burial Alexandria Cemetery, Alexandria, Kentucky. Memorials are requested to the charity of choice. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for Sharon and her family.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
(859) 491-4500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved