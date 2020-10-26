Sharon Brooks Valdez
Dayton, Kentucky - Sharon Brooks Valdez 60, of Dayton, KY passed away peacefully on October 24, 2020. Sherry was a 1977 graduate of Dayton High School. After high school she worked in the banking industry. She loved to travel and went on cruises, trips to the beach and to Hawaii twice. She was an avid sports fan and loved her Reds, Bengals and Bearcats. She met and married the love of her life Ernie Valdez in 2001. She moved to El Paso Texas and lived there until Ernie's death in May of this year. She was a loving wife, daughter, sister and aunt. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her husband Ernie Valdez. Her parents Charles and Julia Brooks. Brothers Charlie and Ernie Brooks. Sister in Law Pat Brooks and nephew Tim Brooks. She is survived by her brothers Vern (Micha) Brooks of Dayton, KY and Rick (Tina) Brooks of Falmouth. Also survived by nieces Tracie Amato,Vinessa Morford, Sherry Clifton, Stacy Brooks, and nephews Tom, Ernie, Rick and Ryan Brooks. Visitation will be Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 12:30 - 1:30 pm at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, Kentucky with the service to follow at 1:30 pm. Guests are encouraged to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines. Burial Alexandria Cemetery, Alexandria, Kentucky. Memorials are requested to the charity of choice
Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com
. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for Sharon and her family.