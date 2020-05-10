Sharon Jagoditz



Cincinnati - Sharon Jagoditz, beloved daughter of Joseph F. Jagoditz and the late Shirley Jagoditz (nee Garbade). Cherished sister of Joseph (Diane), Stephen, Michael (Lisa), Stephanie Jagoditz, and Staci Pursley. Loving aunt of Katie (Justin), Chris, James (Maria), Monica, Jaime (Jake), Kelley (Cody), Alex (Lindsay), Zach, Brandon, and Kayla, great aunt of Dylan, Dominic, Adelaide, Everett, Gracie and Scarlett. Sharon passed away Saturday, May 9th, 2020 at age 59. She leaves behind many cherished memories. Funeral services are being held privately for immediate family and relatives. Visitation 10AM, Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 10980 Reading Rd., Sharonville, OH 45241. Committal Service to follow at 12PM at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. A Celebration of Life for family and friends to take place at a future date and time.









