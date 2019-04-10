|
Sharon L. Holland
Cincinnati - (nee Hoglund) loving mother of Jennifer (Chris) Kincaid, Jill (Kevin) Schmit, and Jaima (Angela Steinmann) Holland, grandmother of Brody (Kassie) and Jackson, sister of Mary (Bobby) Braun, Melissa Dibert and Michelle Dibert, also survived by many family and friends. Passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at age 72. Sharon changed the lives of many students as a teacher in the Cincinnati Public School District. Visitation Saturday 11AM until family sharing at 1 PM at Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Rd. Memorials may be made to . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 10, 2019